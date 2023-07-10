Fourth in Ortonville

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville — An ideal mix of fireworks, ice cream and food on a warm summer night was just the recipe for a Fourth of July celebration to remember.

Courtney McClerren, Ortonville DDA board of directors said the 2023 Fireworks and Food Trucks celebration was the highest attended event ever.

“It wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, supporters and volunteers,” said McClerren. “The time planning and prepping, the time executing, and the volunteer hours put into this event every year is a great undertaking and we are so thankful for everyone who has their hands in helping us. We hope to continue growing this event and keeping it the hometown favorite that it has become, but we can’t do it without your continued support.”

The DDA and The Friends of AMOS cannot thank the Brandon Student Council, National Honors Society students enough for spending their volunteer hours and the Brandon School District for their support, she added.

“We hope the community enjoyed themselves and remember: we are so close to raising the full cost of this year’s show and your continued donations will help get us there,” she said. Visit us on Facebook at Downtown Ortonville for more information.

Mike Clancy, owner of AC-Tire, 595 S. Ortonville provided free ice cream for the community.

“Scooping ice cream is now becoming a Fourth of July fireworks tradition in our parking lot,” said Clancy. “The turnout was fantastic, more than 30 tubs of Cook’s Farm Dairy Ice cream were provided. It’s an honor to celebrate with such a great community. We are looking forward to next year.”