Frederick Haynes

HAYNES, FREDERICK ROBERT of Beulah, Michigan formerly of Ortonville; passed away peacefully on February 17, 2024. He was 87.

Fred was born on October 20, 1936 in Waterford to the late Arthur and Florence (nee: Nave) Haynes. He married the former Florence Ashbaugh on January 12, 1957 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Florence Haynes; three children, Fredrick (Lori) Haynes, Terri (Chris) Burnett and Mary Ann (Dennis) Floyed; six grandchildren, Katie (Erich) Schudlich, Carrie (Jason) Pollard, Adam (Sadie) Floyed, Joshua Turcsak, Jacob (Molly) Turcsak, Joseph (Ashley) Turcsak; 11 great grandchildren, Kaydence Schudlich, Shelby Schudlich, Peyton Pollard, Raylan Pollard, Tanner Floyed, Eli Floyed, Parker Floyed, Madilyn Turcsak, Evelyn Turcsak, Hudson Turcsak and Maverick Turcsak; one sister, Kathryn (Stephen) Jaworski; his dog, Jodie; numerous other extended family, friends and co-workers; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Haynes and John Schmidt; one sister, Geraldine Gibbons. After years of being a Diesel Mechanic for Redi-Mix companies and car hauler fleets, he became a school bus driver for Clarkston Schools. He “retired” to Beulah, Michigan, but still drove the Big Yellow Bus for Benzie Central Schools until the age of 87. He spent years helping the 4-H, Oakland County Fair and Camp Scrap. His happy place was being surrounded by his kids, whether it be his grandchildren or students on his route, they were all his kids. Years ago, he was Scoutmaster for Troop #139, Ortonville. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 23, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Mr. L.C. Scramlin, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland County Fair, P.O. Box 365, Davisburg, MI 48350. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com