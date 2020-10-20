Frederick Humphrey

HUMPHREY, FREDERICK RALPH of Columbiaville; died October 19, 2020. He was 75.

He was born January 26, 1945 in Flint, Michigan to the late Basil Ralph and Reva May (nee: Patterson) Humphrey. He married the former Janet Allen on August 6, 1976 in Goodrich, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janet Humphrey; five children, Frederick Dean (Annette) Humphrey, Lisa Ann (Bruce) Ginzel, Kimberly (Craig) Gilmore, Jason Austin and Phil (Anette) Humphrey; 10 grandchildren, Robby, Joshua, Cody, Montana, Taylor, Brenna, Anna, Leighann, Ethan and Sophie; one great grandson, Wesson; one sister, Joyce Farnsworth. Fred retired from GM. He was former police officer with the Village of Goodrich having served as a Sargent. He served on the Goodrich Ambulance Board. No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Paradise Animal Rescue 2266 Lapeer Road, Lapeer, Michigan 48455 https://www.parpets.org/ Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan.

