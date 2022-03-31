Friends of Ortonville Trails needed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The village council voted 5-0 to approve the trailheads for the Ortonville Preservation Park and establish the Friends of Ortonville Trails under the guidance of the village manger. Councilmembers Keith Dylus and Tony Randazzo were absent with notice.

“Ensuring the village is both connected and walkable are goals for the village,” said Ryan Madis village manager. “And establishing a trail network helps with both of these goals.”

The purpose of the Friends of Ortonville Trails would be to establish said trail network in the Wildlife Preservation Park, which is outlined in the Ortonville Master Plan.

“The Wildlife Park is already home to established walking trails, but this group will work to create a more comprehensive plan that is in line with village ordinances,” he said. “I understand this has been a difficult topic in the past, but with the planning commission’s recent review of relevant ordinances, and the adoption of the Master Plan and supporting documents showing the desire for trails in the Village, this group will be supported by residents and the Village as a whole.”

Madis is working to create a group that will work independently from the council, and be comprised of volunteers. The goal is for the first meeting to be in mid-April.

“There are many opportunities to improve the Wildlife Park, and this group will help lead the charge in determining how to best use this gem of a natural area,” said Madis. “The group will have work to do to outline its goals and objectives, as well as work to establish the physical trails.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can email

villagemanager@ortonvillevillage.com or call the office at 248-627-4976.

“Whether your skills are with a pen or a rake, anyone who wants to improve the Village’s walkability and connection is encouraged to participate,” said Madis.