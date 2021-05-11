Gary Bandy

Gary Lee Bandy passed away on May 3, 2021 in New York City. Gary was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 10, 1944, to the late Gerald L. Bandy and Florence B. (nee: Ogden) Bandy. The Bandy family moved to Ortonville in 1948. Gary graduated Brandon High School in 1962. He went to Oakland University and graduated in 1965. He then moved permanently to New York City and graduated from Columbia University in 1968. While at Columbia University, he met his future wife, Mary Lea Gibson. They were married in 1967. He later taught art and art history at Columbia University.

Gary’s great love was art and culinary skills. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lea Bandy.

He is survived by his brother Bruce and sister Linda. He will be missed by many.