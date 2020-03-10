McNAMARA, GARY RICHARD of Groveland Township, Died on March 8, 2020; he was 73.

He was born on September 9, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Alfred and Shirley (nee: Taggart) McNamara. He is survived by his loving wife Anna McNamara; one son, Gary McNamara; one daughter, Kellie (Vince) Mitkovski; eight grandchildren, Gary McNamara, Marissa Terry, Jessica Mitkovski, Daniel Mitkovski, Christopher Mitkovski, Steven Malnowski, Brandon Barlow and Alex Barlow; one great granddaughter, Esme Colunga; one brother, Mark (Terry) McNamara; two sisters, Deborah Cook and Cynthia David; two step-sons, John (Ann) Malinowski and Paul (Kristin) Malinowski. Gary retired from Cassens Transport Company. Cremation has taken place. No services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family, you may go towww.villagefh.com