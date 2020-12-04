Gayle Breakie

Michigan; Died December 2, 2020. She was 72.

Born July 19, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles Spencer and Verna Marge (nee: Greenaway) Guthrie. She is survived by 5 children, Cynthia Schwartz, Brian (Amy) Schwartz, Tabethia (Milt) Tiseo-Shell, Donna (Joe) Szymanski and Maryeanne Zorkott; three step-children, Hope Looney, Heather Breakie and Jody Annis; two sisters, Maryelou (Harriel) Varney and Charlene (Dennis) Keucken; her first love, Brian Schwartz; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Breakie; two siblings, Charles Guthrie and Laura Crawford. She retired from General Motors. A private funeral service will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan and may be viewed livestream on the website. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will be in Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday in a public visitation. Due to COVID restrictions only 25 people are allowed at a time and will be rotated thru. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com