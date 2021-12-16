Genesee County school threats continue to rise

By David Fleet

Editor

On Dec. 7, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged seven local middle and high school students with making threats to shoot up their schools in the wake of the tragedy Nov. 30 at Oxford High School and investigations continued into several other incidents.

As of Thursday Dec.16, the number charged in Genesee County has risen to 18 students, including one in the Goodrich School District.

Each of the students were charged as juveniles with the crime of False Report or Threat of Terrorism which is a 20-year felony. Some of the students face additional charges including use of a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony, and intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students, a misdemeanor.

“We have seen so-called ‘copycat’ threats before but the tragedy that occurred so close to home at Oxford High School has really caused a spike in such activity,” said Genesee County Prosecutor Leyton. “I will repeat what I have said before, making threats to shoot up a school is no joking matter and individuals who choose to do so will face serious consequences.”

In early December, one of the students, a 17-year-old student of Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, was charged after she made and posted a rap-style video to social media in which she said she was going to shoot up the school “like Oxford.” Since that first charge, other students have been charged with similar acts, most involving threats posted on social media or communicated verbally to others or in text messages.

Currently there are five other incidents that remain pending while police investigations and prosecutor review continue.

In all, five students at Carman-Ainsworth Middle School, three at Linden Charter Academy, one each at Genesee Jr. High School, Burton Glen Academy, Bendle Middle School, Linden High School, Hamady High School Southwestern High School, Goodrich High School, International Academy of Flint, Holy Family and Genesee STEM Academy. In addition, charges are pending for one student each at Genesee Christian Academy, Bendle Middle School and Lakeville High School. Also, two students are currently under investigation in the Swartz Creek School District.

Wayne Wright, Goodrich School District superintendent responded following the recent incidents.

“Here at Goodrich High School we will always do the best we can to ensure the safety of students while they are in our care,” said Wright, in a message to the district.

On Jan. 12, 2022 the Goodrich School District, will conduct an ALICE training refresher for all staff with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department. Students will be in for a half-day.

“Our district, along with so many others, is receiving numerous tips and notifications of online comments and potential threats and we want to thank all students and family members who have come forward,” Wright wrote. “Please be assured that all information brought to the attention of school officials is reviewed and followed up on by administration, our School Resource Officer, and/or other law enforcement officials. Each allegation of a threat is thoroughly investigated, if deemed credible students will be removed from the school setting and investigated by law enforcement.”