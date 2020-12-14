George Herman

George Robert Herman, known as “Snookie” by his family and friends, of Holly, Michigan was 86 when he went to his heavenly home on December 11, 2020. He is the son of (late) Edward M. and (late) Iva R. Herman. George is preceded in death by his brother Dr. Edward Herman.

George was born at home in Royal Oak on November 11, 1934. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School.

At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and rose to the rank of Corporal. He was a Paratrooper in the 187th Airborne “Rakkasans” during the Korean war and was a proud veteran.

George was married to Mary Catherine Herman (Siterlet) on January 5, 1957; they were married 56 wonderful years she preceded him in passing in 2013.

George’s passions included nature and people… but most of all his faith. He was a true disciple of Christ, sharing his love of Jesus was his life’s work. He was truly a man with love in his heart. To know him was to love him.

He is survived by his three children, Renae Herman (James Sweet), Cynthia (Ron) Reno and George M. (Beth) Herman; seven grandchildren, Kelli (David) Paskey, Jaymie (Mark) Rivaldi, Christopher (Holly Ann) Groulx, Andrew (Misato) Hardman, George R. Herman II, Kyle Herman, and Haleigh Herman; five great granddaughter E’lodie, Giorgia, Daniel, Ethan and Charles.

George will be interred alongside with his wife Mary (the Love of his Life) at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan to be determined at a later date. To honor George his family and friends will also be planning a gathering to celebrate his life later in 2021.

The family of George R. Herman wishes to thank Dr. Sean Gilin, and the Reverence Ascension Hospice for their outstanding support and compassion. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).