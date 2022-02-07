Gerald Richart

RICHART, GERALD R. of Holly, Michigan formerly of Troy; died on February 6, 2022. He was 74.

Jerry was born March 25, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stanley and Lottie (nee: Paluszkiewicz) Richart. He married M. Jeanne O’Callaghan on October 1, 1971 in Southfield, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, M. Jeanne Richart; two daughters, Julie (Stephen) Schroder and Kelly (David) Bologna; four grandchildren, Daniela, Sophia, Dominic and Charlotte; two cousins, Christine King and Janet Huber. He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Richart on March 14, 2020. Jerry was a graduate of Brandon High School. He then attended University of Detroit where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. Jerry had an amazing career as an automotive marketing executive. Upon retirement he went back to school to study photography and did amazing work. He was the founder of the Third Edition Band where he played the drums and guitar. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Deacon Gregory Formanczyk, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Norton Thoracic Institute https://supportstjosephs.org/donate or American Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/ Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com