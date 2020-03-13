GHS Powerlifting at states

On March 8, the Goodrich Girls Power Lifting team competed at the Michigan High School Powerlifting Association Varsity State Power Lifting meet, at North Branch High School.

About 40 schools statewide along with 200 lifters in the annual state competition. GHS Junior Willow Tetmeyer, finished first, setting four state records including a 355 pound squat, 170 pound bench press, 450 pound deadlift with a 975 pound total. The Goodrich Team placed 14th as a team in the state.

Head Coach Ron Roberts reported that 450 pounds is the heaviest deadlift ever by a female participating in the MHSPLA during a state meet. GHS Junior Savannah Stratton, took seventh in her first year of power lifting with a 255 pound squat, 110 pound bench press, 305 pound deadlift and a 670 pound total. GHS Junior Michaela Sardo, had a strong day with three personal records with a 170 pound squat, 100 pound bench, 255 pound deadlift and a 525 pound total.

On March 25-30, Tetmeyer, along with GHS Sophomores Alexis Lang, Ridley Stratton and Roxanne Vickory will compete in the National USAPL in Killeen, Texas.