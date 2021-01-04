LONDER, GLENN of Ortonville; Died December 30, 2020. He was 80.

He was born on April 1, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Martin and Freda (nee: Schwartz) Londer. He is survived by five children, Lisa Marie Londer, Mark Lawrence Londer, Justin Glenn Londer, Jonathan Gerald Londer and Abigail Evelyn (Ahmed) Bharoocha; two grandsons, Kyle Reece Knox and Walter Bharoocha; one sister, Estelle Kadish. Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a master electrician. A celebration of Glenn’s life will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzalez, officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Facemasks are required to attend. Due to COVID 19 restrictions his Memorial Service will be Live streamed at 11:00 a.m. Friday at www.villagefh.com where you may also go to leave a condolence for the family.