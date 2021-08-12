Glenys Jahn of Ortonville died August 10, 2021.

She was 78.

Glenys was born November 26, 1942 in Manchester, England to the late John and Doris Emily (nee: Lee) Wilson. She married Harry F. Jahn on February 24, 1962 in Clarkston, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Harry; two daughters, Lori (Shawn) Owen and Lisa (Mark) Ziskie; one son, Derek (Debra) Jahn; six grandchildren, Cody and Logan Owen, Collin and Rhyse Jahn; Maxin and Caden Ziske; one brother, John Wilson and one sister Julie Lippold;

Glenys was a member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church. She operated her own child care where she nurtured the children thru the years that they still stop by today and see her. She was the best Wife, Mom and Grandma, as she was always sweet and loving.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Ortonville United Methodist Church 93 Church St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.