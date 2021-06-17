Go Fourth!

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Friends of AMOS is close to reaching their goal for the 4th of July fireworks show, but still need a little help.

“The Friends of AMOS is very excited that circumstances allowed for us to push forward with a firework display this year,” said Courtney McClerren, DDA President. “We know how much this means to our community and we are proud to be able to partner with local sponsors to give them this event annually to look forward to.”

With a goal of $12,000, local municipalities and organizations have come forward with larger donations, such as Brandon Township, the village of Ortonville, and the Lions Club, all of whom donated $2,000 towards the fireworks.

“We are very close to our goal for the fireworks fundraiser,” said McClerren. Any amount collected above the cost of this year’s display will be placed in the fireworks account and used towards the 2022 event.”

The fireworks, which will be launched from Brandon Middle School on July 2, are an annual event, but until a few weeks ago, it was uncertain it would be able to go on. But, now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, the Friends of AMOS had a shortened amount of time to raise the funds.

All of the information on ways to donate can be found on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page, including the GoFundMe, Paypal and cash/check donations, which can be made out to Friends of Amos and dropped off in the Village offices or mailed to P.O. Box 84, Ortonville MI 48462. All cash and check donations will be eligible for a 50 percent match from the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.

Donation boxes can also be found at 15 local businesses in the community.