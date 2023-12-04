Go Team Therapy Dogs, offer a paw to make a difference in classrooms

Lee Elizondo petting Sky the therapy dog at Brandon High School. Photo: Patrick McAbee.

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Sky and Luna are on a mission to bring joy to students.

“The dogs give off so much love and happiness,” said Michelle Look, the handler for Sky and Luna. “It’s nice to share it with the community.”

Sky and Luna are mini-huskies who are certified therapy dogs with Go Team Therapy Dogs. And once a week, they visit Brandon High School, Harvey-Swanson Elementary, and once a month they visit Oakwood Elementary on a fully volunteer-basis.

“Shortly after the Oxford shooting occurred, there was a post made on Facebook asking for therapy dogs to visit the schools, and ever since we’ve been visiting,” said Look. “Kids can come in during lunch and de-stress and just visit or socialize. And then we walk around and visit classrooms that have signed up. We go in and spend a couple minutes and let the kids take off some stress.”

At the elementary school, they visit one classroom, then spend 30 minutes with groups of 3-5 students who may need a little extra attention.

“Anything from a stressed student leaving us smiling, or a crying student leaving us happy, you can almost see the stress or the tension leave their body,” said Look. “They leave us happier than they came to us.”

Stephanie Wozniak, social worker at BHS, said the dogs help students with emotional support.

“I have seen Sky and Luna really make a difference in all of the students who have been around,” she said. “Student’s light up and it puts a smile on their faces.”

The dogs offer students a break from stress and give them a sense of peace, she said.

“It’s been a great program and we are lucky to have Sky and Luna,” said Wozniak. “They have become really popular throughout the entire district.”