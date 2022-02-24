Golden Hawk soars again

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-For more than half a century the Studebaker rolled off assembly lines and onto American roads as a manufacturing underdog in the shadow of Ford and General Motors.

Yet, the classic style remains etched in automobile history.

Township resident Neil Loughlin, a retired Chrysler engineer, returned the luster of a classic Studebaker and received national acclaim from the Antique Automobile Club of America.

Loughlin purchased the 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk from a friend about eight years ago. The classic family car was dismantled and scattered throughout an 80 acre dairy farm near Reed City, Mich.

“Wherever he could store parts on that farm he did,” said Loughlin. “We picked up parts all over, but it was a solid car. I wanted to keep the car all stock during the rebuild.”

Loughlin was able to find the factory specifications for the vehicle including the color along with many other details.

While more than a half-century had passed since the Golden Hawk exited the assembly line, specifications about the model and others are still available.

The Studebaker entered the automotive business in 1902 with electric vehicles and in 1904 with gasoline vehicles. The first gasoline automobiles to be fully manufactured by Studebaker were marketed in August 1912. Studebaker produced cars for the next 50 years and in 1954 merged with Packard and produced automobiles in a South Bend plant until 1963. The last Studebaker came off the Hamilton, Ontario, assembly line in 1966.

“The Golden Hawk was all about value and quality,” he said. “They pushed engineering, craftsmanship and lifetime customers, many were less expensive than Ford or Chevy at the time.”

Under the hood is the Studebaker 289 cubic inch V8 engine with a McCulloch supercharger, with a two barrel carburetor producing 275 horsepower. A three speed automatic transmission, tachometer, twin radio antennas, dual exhaust, a tubed AM radio and plenty of chrome.

“There’s a lot of bling,” said Loughlin. “It was a family car and some early personal luxury, but when you floor it and that supercharger kicks in it takes you down the road. You can really feel the torque.”

After five years of meticulous body, paint, engine and interior work, Loughlin’s Studebaker was completed.

In July 2020, the Loughlin’s entered the car in the Indianapolis Mecum Auction to sell the car.

“When it did not reach our minimum bid, we made the decision not to sell,” he said.

Since then, Neil and wife Robin drove the car and in July 2021 they entered the car in the Antique Automobile Club of America show in Auburn, Ind. where Loughlin’s Studebaker earned the highest award possible for a first time entry. Then earlier this year the accolades for the Studebaker continued, when it was selected as one of 50 Best of the Best National Awards from 2,300 entries.