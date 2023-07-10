Golf cart thefts continue in mid-Michigan

By Jeff Hogan

County Press Editor

Lapeer County—At least 40 golf carts have been stolen from golf courses in Lapeer, Genesee and Shiawassee counties since late May, the most recent thefts reported last weekend.

Police urge golf course owners to be on high alert and to secure their golf carts in the overnight hours, and also ask for the public’s help to be on the watch for vehicles towing trailers of golf carts —particularly in the early morning hours.

Sgt. Ryan Davis of the Metamora Township Police Dept. said if people see a bunch of trailered golf carts pass their home in the middle of the night they should be suspicious and call police.

Davis and a Michigan State Police Trooper on a tip recently went to Flint where five golf carts were spotted behind a home. None of the golf carts were those recently stolen from the area, including from the Metamora Golf & Country Club and the Lapeer Country Club. The day after their visit to Flint, they were told the golf carts were gone.

Seven white-colored Club Car-brand golf carts were reported stolen May 20 from the Metamora course, while nine EZ-Go golf carts were also recently stolen from the Lapeer Country Club.

“It looks to be a ring going on,” said Davis. “The thefts have some common things. They’re driving the golf carts off property where they load them onto trailers and drive off.”

One of the stolen golf carts from Metamora was recovered from a ditch near Baldwin and Pratt roads. It sustained significant damage, like it may have fallen off a trailer.

Davis said they’ve turned over video surveillance they’ve obtained of possible suspects to a Michigan State Police lab that can clean up video images in the hope to be available to identify a vehicle and suspects. Police believe the golf carts are being stolen to resell.

Nine golf carts were reported stolen Monday, June 26 from the Davison Country Club, while seven carts were stolen June 21 from Vienna Acres Golf Course in Thetford Township near Clio in Genesee County.

Nine golf carts were also reported stolen June 24 from the Holiday Shores RV Resort and Golf Course near Durand in Shiawassee County. Kurt Minto II of the Davison Country Club posted about the theft on Facebook, where he offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever took the golf carts or their recovery. “Your tips are 100 percent confidential,” Minto said on Facebook.

Minto asked anyone with information to call the Davison Country Club at 810-658-5211, or call Davison Township Police at 810-653-5656. Teresa Casselman, owner of Vienna Acres, said the theft is “very upsetting” because now they’re out the golf carts that are difficult to quickly replace due to demand on manufacturers. “We’re not leaving them out anymore. We’re parking them inside or a more secure area,” said Casselman. “They’re very expensive and they’re hard to find. This is our busiest time of the year, and we need everyone of the carts we have so it’s really creating a hardship for us.”

Lt. Kimberly Vetter of the Michigan State Police (MSP) said MSP detectives are working with local

authorities to investigate the golf cart thefts and share information that may help police make arrests.

“People can help us though. If they see something that looks suspicious, like a pickup truck with a trailer driving around at night in the area of a golf course to call the police so officers can check it out,” said Vetter.

Anyone with information in the golf cart theft at Metamora Golf & Country Club is asked to call Metamora Twp. Police at 810-678-3657, Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292 or club director Rick Fleming at 248-342-1702.

If anyone has information to help investigators regarding the golf cart theft at the Lapeer Country Club, call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Dept. at 810- 664-1801 or the country club at 810-664-2442.