Good Times arrive

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— Good Times returns with a new night of fun.

From 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Aug. 4 the Hoedown In-G-Town kicks off with line dancing lessons taught by a local instructor in the Goodrich Commons area. The music of John Vance Band, begins at 7 p.m. followed by Shiatown, and special guest Billy Gunther and the Mid-West Riders at the Martian Beer Garden.

“It’s Friday night fun beginning a great summer weekend,” said Jenny McKenzie, coordinator. “It’s a chance to dance plus see friends, family and say hi to neighbors before it’s back to school this fall. All the funds from Good Times returns to the community to support scholarships, Goodrich Downtown Christmas and locals that may need a little help.”

General admission tickets are $10. Ages 18 and up.

On Aug. 5, the second day of Good Times in Goodrich will begin with cars, food trucks and more activities for the whole family.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the ninth annual Cruise-to-Goodrich Car & Truck Show opens with hundreds of vehicles and 13 categories.

“Last year more than 400 cars statewide attended one of the largest car shows in mid-Michigan,” said McKenzie.

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 40 vendors open in the shade of the Goodrich Commons area.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open with face painting and a host of inflatables for just $5 all day.

At 1 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament, bags fly at 1:30 p.m. with professional and amateur divisions tossing for $1,000 in prize money.

From noon- 3 p.m., a Euchre Party to benefit the historic Goodrich Cemetery will be under the tent located on the tennis courts at the Goodrich Commons.

Advanced tickets $25, includes light meal and cash bar. (810) 348-4127. Tickets are also available at Cranberries (810) 636-3409

Music from 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with an 80s theme featuring Riot Enterprise and the Square Pegz at the Martian Beer Gardens.

“This year’s Good Times will be bigger and better than ever,” said McKenzie.

“We are always looking for sponsors and more volunteers to back this event the ‘Biggest small festival nobody’s heard of.’”