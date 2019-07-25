Good Times in Goodrich Aug. 3

By David Fleet

Editor

Good Times are here again.

On Aug. 3 Good Times in Goodrich will begin with a day of cars, food and activities for the whole family.

“It’s biggest small festival that nobody heard of,” said Jim Green, of Goodrich Festival and Events. “It’s all about community, family and fun. A homecoming and the one day we all stay in town and say hi to our neighbors before it’s back to school.”

From 8-10 a.m. start the day out with a pancake breakfast with proceeds benefiting the Goodrich Area Pantry. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the fifth annual Good Times Car Show opens with hundreds of vehicles and 14 categories. At 2:30 p.m., Jennifer Manley, 67th District Court Judge and Goodrich High School graduate will award the “Cruiser’s Choice” award.

“The show is one of mid-Michigan’s largest gathering of cars and trucks,” said Green. “Last year there 238 vehicles and we’re expect even more this year.”

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 65 vendors open in the shade of the Goodrich Commons area. At 10:30 a.m. the Good Times parade begins and will travel east on Hegel Road toward M-15. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open featuring the annual pie-eating contest at 1 p.m.

“The popular pie eating contest is open to all that want to dig in,” he said. Sign up at 12:30 p.m.

At 10 a.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 will host the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Memorial, a tribute to soldiers from Michigan. The traveling memorial are the 2,654 names etched on five-five foot panels spanning 25 feet.

At 3 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. with professional and amateur divisions.

“Last year it was lot of fun with more than 20 teams,” said Green.

From noon to 12:30 p.m., the Martian Beer Garden opens. It’s Back to the 80s featuring contests for the best 80s era costume, hair, dance contest along with 80s trivia. at 6 p.m. local band “Riot Enterprise,” kicks off the music followed by The Square Pegz at 8:30.

“The 80s were a time that many of us remember and some want to forget,” he said. “Many of us can identify with the 80s—from the music to the hair to dances.”