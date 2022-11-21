Goodrich ace

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Nov. 10, Billy Vickory had a hole-in-one, his first ever, on the second hole at Goodrich Country Club. Vickory hit a Bridgestone ball with a Nike 4 iron on the 175 yard par 3 that landed in the cup. The shot was witnessed by Daniel Newman and Michael Marx.

Vickory, a Goodrich resident, has been golfing for 32 years.

“It’s a tough hole, I usually have a tough time hitting the green,” said Vickory. “The shot felt good, faded in going down the left side of the fairway. The ball bounced one about 12 feet from the green and rolled right in. It was beautiful, I’m an average golfer too.”

The aces for the Vickory’s are becoming a family tradition.

On Aug. 20, 2022, Jason Vickory, a cousin to Billy, hit a hole-in-one on the 153 yard number 16 also at Goodrich Country Club.