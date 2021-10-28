Goodrich, Atlas Township population gain tops in county

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-The village has grown.

The Village of Goodrich population was tops in Genesee County according to the U.S. Census 2020 results, released earlier this year. The community grew by 8.7 percent or 162 people to 2,022, followed by Grand Blanc Township 6.2 percent, the City of Clio 4.6 percent and Atlas Township 4.5 percent since 2010. Locally Davison Township grew by 4.4 percent. In contrast, Genesee County population declined by 4.6 percent while the City of Flint dipped by 21,182 people or 20.7 percent.

“It’s all about seeking quality of life,” said Jeff Dawley, owner of Atlas Real Estate, 8491 S State Road. “People want great schools, low crime and a desirable community.

Since the pandemic more people can relocate to a quiet rural community and work from home with no long commute to work.”

Locally, Green Ridge Estate subdivision will provide space for 25 new homes near Green and Ridge roads. The new development will provide some much needed homes in a post-pandemic market.

“The biggest issue right now is inventory—homes just don’t stay on the market,” said Dawley. “The price (increase) is all a factor of a lack of inventory. This trend has been going on for more than three years. We have seen a reduction in inventory that’s led to stronger prices and shorter days on the market.”

“It’s still a great time to sell a house, prices are strong and there are plenty of buyers for the few homes out there,” added Dawley.