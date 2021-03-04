Goodrich Girls Powerlifting Team state championship bound

By David Fleet

Editor

Purple may soon be Ron Robert’s Goodrich Girls Powerlifting team favorite color.

“I’ve challenged my team. I’ll dye beard any color they want if they take home three state championships and two runners,” laughed Roberts. “There is much debate but purple is the color of choice.”

Robert’s new beard hue may soon be a reality. The Goodrich Girls Powerlifting Team will be competing in the 2021 Michigan High School Powerlifting Association State Championships on March 13. 2021. Willow Tetmeyer, Michaela Sardo, Roxanne Vickory, Charleigh Schoenemann and Kaelah Schmitz will be competing in the Varsity State competition at Adrian High School. Ridley Stratton, Evelyn Edenburn and Lilly Edenburn will be competing in the J.V. State Competition at Millington High School. GHS Senior Captain Wilow Tetmeyer will be competing for her fourth straight state title and hopes to set four new state records. Heaviest squat, bench, deadlift and total weight lifted.

“All eight lifters are likely to place high,” said Roberts. “We could take as many as five state titles.”