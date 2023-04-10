Goodrich Library hosts AED award, ATFD training

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — At 4 p.m., April 24, the Goodrich Library, 10237 Hegel Road will host the “formal” presentation of the Automated External Defibrillator or AED grant award.

Then, at 4:30 p.m., the training will move to the Atlas Township Fire Department building, 8081 Clarence St. for AED CPR training provided by MedStar.

The AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The medical device can analyze the heart’s rhythm and if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Training will take place in the bay areas of the fire department. Training is estimated to take 3 to 4 hours. All downtown businesses/staff are encouraged to attend the training session.

The new fire truck will be available for public review on this day.

At 5:30 p.m., the Atlas Township Board of Trustees will move into the fire department meeting room for their regular monthly meeting. Registration is required for individuals wishing to participate in the AED/CPR training class. Individuals wishing to register should contact Atlas Township Office at (810) 636-2548 to register.

Call the office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday provide: name, telephone number, and email contact information.

Class size is limited – so plan on preregistering.