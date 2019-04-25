Goodrich Lions open house

By David Fleet

Editor

From 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m., April 29, the Goodrich Lions Club will host an open house at the Goodrich Lions building, 9196 S. State Road. Those interested in learning more about the Goodrich Lions and their many area projects are invited to visit.

“The club is very fortunate to have their own building and welcomes the community to check out the facility,” said Emery Bennett, one of the club’s founders. “We have been a part of this community for more than a half century and are looking for new members to continue the rich tradition of the Goodrich Lions.”

“Stop by on Monday for a cup of coffee, tea and a doughnut,” he said. “All are welcome to join.”

On March 2, 1963 the Goodrich Lions Club established their charter during a ceremony at the Goodrich High School. Since that time the Lions have served the community and participated in various Lions International projects.

Leader Dogs for the Blind, Rochester and Michigan Eye Bank.

Locally, about 25 members are active and over the past years have focused on a host of projects and activities right here in Goodrich including for more than 40 years the club has sold Christmas trees from their building on M-15; Provide three annual $1,000 scholarships for local high school students. In addition, funds for band and choir uniforms are also donated; Christmas baskets. In conjunction with the National Honor Society the Lions pack and deliver food baskets to the needy in the community; The Sunday after Thanksgiving for the past 40 years the Lions members have installed all the Christmas decorations in the downtown along Hegel Road and on M-15.

“We have and will continue to support a lot of great causes over the years,” said Bennett. “We have many fun events that include our spouses throughout the year. Men and women are welcome to become members and we are always looking for anyone willing to serve in our great organization.”

Contact Dave Jones (810) 348-4130 or Emery Bennett (810) 287-8448.