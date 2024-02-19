Goodrich Martians 61-Brandon Blackhawks 29

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — The Goodrich Martians Varsity Boys Basketball team improved to 10-1 in the Flint Metro League and 14-5 overall with a 61-29 win over cross county rivals Brandon Blackhaawks.

The Martians jumped out to a 30-15 halftime lead and never looked back, outscoring the Blackhawks by 20 points in the second half.

GHS Jr. Parker LePla tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks; GHS Fr. #3 Jensen LePla recorded 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal; GHS Sr. #14 Carson Raether five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

For the Brandon Blackhawks, BHS Sr. #0 Drew Hitckmott, 10 points; BHS Soph. #10 Demetri McNeir, six points and BHS Sr. #5 Brody Berchiolly, 5 points.