Goodrich Martians 73- Brandon Blackhawks 29

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Brandon 29 Goodrich 73

On Feb. 9 the Goodrich Martians Girls Varsity Basketball team (11-0 Flint Metro League and 18-0 overall) stayed undefeated on the season rolling over the Brandon Blackhawks 73- 29 (2-10 Flint Metro League and 3-15 overall).

GHS Soph. #22 Tanner Schramm tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four blocks; GHS Jr. #11 Lexi Kosmowski 14 points and five rebounds and BHS Fr. #4 Baylor Lauinger 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

BHS Sr. #14 Riley Abney nine points, BHS Fr. #1 Ella Rizzo eight points and BHS Fr. #19 Marin Painter scored six points.