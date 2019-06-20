Goodrich resident named new Postmaster for Ortonville office

By Shelby Stewart

Ortonville has a new postmaster.

Robin Rogers has worked in the postal service for 20 years, as a carrier in Davison for 15, and as a supervisor in Troy for the past five before moving to the Ortonville Post Office.

“I just wanted to be in a smaller town,” she said. “Get to know people and actually interact.”

Rogers began working the last weekend of April, replacing Jake Irvin who is now the postmaster of Metamora.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s a great office, the customers are wonderful.”

As a postmaster, Rogers does whatever needs to be done in the office.

“Being in a smaller office, I help sort the mail, work the front desk,” she said. “Whatever needs to be done.”

Rogers is a resident of Goodrich, where she lives with her husband. She also has two adult sons who graduated from Clio, where she also grew up.

“I’m excited about working with the community,” she said. “It’s a really good office, I like the carriers. The teamwork they have at that office is really good.”

Rogers is excited to be a part of the community, and said if anyone wanted to contact her or say anything, to stop in and say hello or call the post office at 248-627-2070.