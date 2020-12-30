Goodrich Village council elects new leadership for 2021

By David Fleet

Goodrich-On Dec. 14 the village council selected Doug McAbee as the new village president and Keith Walworth council president pro tem. McAbee replaces Shannon McCafferty who did not seek reelection.

McAbee has served on the village council for several years and was elected to a four year term in 2018.

Walworth, previously served on the Village Council for 9 years and was President for many of those years. He also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for 17 years.

The next village council meeting will be via Zoom on Jan. 11.