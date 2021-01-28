Grant eyed for village preservation park

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-At the regular meeting on Monday night, the village council discussed the possibility of using a grant to put together a forest management plan for the Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park.

“This is a way to guide the changes in the directions you want them to go,” said Rick McAvinchey, planning commission chairman. He has previously presented the idea of a forest management plan to council, but it was not pursued.

The council expressed interest in going through with a plan, as well as seeing how it could include community use, such as trails, in the park.

“Should we choose to pursue trails, this plan would help give guidance in how we can enhance recreational capabilities in the park without a negative impact to the habitat and the climate,” said Larry Hayden, councilmember.

“And if we choose not to develop the park, this plan would still benefit us by helping us to know what intervention we may need to take to maintain a healthy habitat, even if we don’t develop the recreational.”

One of the issues brought up with the council were the deed restrictions, which designated the area for community use, but did not allow for commercial development. Previously, when the property was last assessed, a protected species of plant was found on the property. Though council members did say they wanted to maintain the plants in the property so certain things did not become overgrown.

“People are not going to want to walk through anywhere if it’s just all crappy and things are not kept up and there’s nothing to look at,” said councilwoman Kay Green.

The topic is expected to be brought back at the next village council meeting.