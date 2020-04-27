Greenhouses up & growing

Some of the hanging baskets growing at Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road.

Brandon Twp.-Thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, more than 75,000 Wojo’s Greenhouse hanging baskets will brighten residences community wide.

“Our hanging baskets are looking good here at Wojo’s,” said Noonie Kowalski, a 19 year veteran at Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road. “We have pepper and tomato plants ready to go along with a host of veggies. We were able to keep growing our plants, but until last week we were not sure if we could sell them.”

On Friday Gov. Whitmer lengthened the stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf, motorized boating and greenhouses.

“We’ve made some changes to comply such as wearing masks, keeping six feet away and limiting the number of people coming into the store,” said Kowalski. “Keep in mind we’re a big place so there’s plenty of room.”

Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council President Dave Mast responded to the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

“Michigan’s greenhouses and garden centers are prepared to reopen with a focus on the safety of our customers and employees,” said Mast. “We have put safeguards in place and are ready to resume operations and safely get our product out to customers. Spring is a critical time for our industry and the people we employ, so we are pleased to be able to open our doors and resume operations today. It won’t be business as usual but greenhouses and garden centers appreciate the opportunity to put our safeguards into action and step up to operate safely.”

State Representative Mike Mueller, R-51st District which includes Atlas and Groveland townships recently joined Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, urging the governor to reevaluate the allowances for greenhouses in Michigan. The legislators said allowing greenhouses to sell to individual residents and farming operations is in the best interests of the state. On Wednesday the lawmakers asked Whitmer to provide clarification for her executive orders related to greenhouses and u-pick farming operations. Mueller, vice-chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and VanWoerkom, chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on Agriculture and Rural Development, wrote that the experience of going to these types of farms is safe and should be allowed.“Greenhouses should absolutely be allowed to participate in online and call-in sales,” Mueller said.

“We have every reason to feel confident our greenhouse industry would perform this task safely and with care.”

Curbside pick up at Wojo’s is also available, just call ahead and place an order. Visit https://www.wojos.com/ or call

This service is primarily for annual plants and vegetable orders and soils and mulches.

Pick up times will be Monday – Friday 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m.

Email: wojoscurbside@gmail.com. Include a wish list, phone number and the best time to call you. Wojo’s will contact you by phone as soon as we can.