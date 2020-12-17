GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
The regular meetings of the Groveland Township Board, the Planning Commission Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on the following dates for the 2021 year. Meetings are at 7:00pm at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442, or are held via Zoom Conferencing (if unable to meet in person).
Township Zoning Board Planning
Meetings of Appeals Commission
January 11 (as needed) (as needed)
February 8 January 12 January 26
March 8 February 9 March 23
April 12 March 9 May 25
May 10 April 13 July 27
June 14 May 11 September 28
July 12 June 8 November 23
August 9 July 13
September 13 August 10
October 12 (Tuesday) September 14
November 8 October 12
December 13 November 9
December 14
This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended (MCL 41.72a (2,3)) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Publish in The Citizen 12-19-20
