The regular meetings of the Groveland Township Board, the Planning Commission Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on the following dates for the 2021 year. Meetings are at 7:00pm at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442, or are held via Zoom Conferencing (if unable to meet in person).

Township Zoning Board Planning

Meetings of Appeals Commission

January 11 (as needed) (as needed)

February 8 January 12 January 26

March 8 February 9 March 23

April 12 March 9 May 25

May 10 April 13 July 27

June 14 May 11 September 28

July 12 June 8 November 23

August 9 July 13

September 13 August 10

October 12 (Tuesday) September 14

November 8 October 12

December 13 November 9

December 14

This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended (MCL 41.72a (2,3)) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Publish in The Citizen 12-19-20