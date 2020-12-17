Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 12/14/2020
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Consent Agenda
Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Board Minutes Twp / Fire 11/9/2020
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Hiring Office Administrator
Deputy Treasurer Appointed
Approved 2021 NoHaz Agreement
Approved Oakland County Interlocal Assessor Agreement
Approved Appointments to Planning Commission, Zoning Board, & Board of Review
Approved MTA Online Learning Premium Pass Enrollment
Approved Treasurer Attending Basic Institute Conference 2021
RESOLUTIONS
Approved NoHaz Representative
Approved Interlocal Authorized Signer
Approved Board of Review Scheduling Flexibility
Discussed Local Mining; Bill Defeated at State Level
Approved 2021 Meeting Dates for Board, Planning Commission, & Zoning Board
Jenell Keller
Recording Secretary
