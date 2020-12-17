Groveland Township

Synopsis

Groveland Twp. Board 12/14/2020

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Investment Reports

Board Minutes Twp / Fire 11/9/2020

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Hiring Office Administrator

Deputy Treasurer Appointed

Approved 2021 NoHaz Agreement

Approved Oakland County Interlocal Assessor Agreement

Approved Appointments to Planning Commission, Zoning Board, & Board of Review

Approved MTA Online Learning Premium Pass Enrollment

Approved Treasurer Attending Basic Institute Conference 2021

RESOLUTIONS

Approved NoHaz Representative

Approved Interlocal Authorized Signer

Approved Board of Review Scheduling Flexibility

Discussed Local Mining; Bill Defeated at State Level

Approved 2021 Meeting Dates for Board, Planning Commission, & Zoning Board

Jenell Keller

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 12-19-20