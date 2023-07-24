Groveland Township park, playground gets upgrades

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — Township Clerk Theresa Bills along with others noticed a significant increase in use of the Forest Grove Park playground located behind the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, during the COVID years.

“People were outside more and use of the playground was growing,” said Bills. “Many visitors were using the playground and then heading out on a hike on the miles of trails behind the township hall. The playground was sound but deteriorating.”

Spearheaded by Bills, the township board discussed the aging playground, first dedicated in 2000 and formulated a plan to not only upgrade the facility, but make safety a key element. A representative of Playworld, a national company that specializes in playgrounds evaluated the playground and suggested several safety modifications as well as ADA accessible changes.

Some of the improvements included replacement of 12 inches of mulch material under the playground, creating a four inch border around the structure, adding benches nearby, chin-up exercise bars, an updated slide and an accessible swing.

“It was also key that the playground was appealing to all ages,” she said.

Funding for the project was budgeted and included a $5,000 grant from the Michigan Township Participating Plan. The grant provides funding for projects that prevent or mitigate damage to member-owned property.

“The community is welcome to visit the upgraded park and the Patriots Pavilion,” said Bills. “It’s our mission to provide safe and enjoyable activities for the community for years to come.”