Harding in top third at NCAA-DII championship

By David Fleet

Editor

Sydni Harding, a 2017 Goodrich High School graduate and Northwood University graduate student placed in the top third of the NCAA Division II Championships May 11-13. Competing as an individual at the event, Harding shot rounds of 75-77-78 for a total of 230.

That was good for a tie for 24th out of 72 total players Jaimie Jacob of Cal State San Marcos was the overall winner at even par (72-72-75).The NCAA Championships were at the TPC of Michigan, Dearborn.

Harding qualified on May 5 for the NCAA Championships for the second time in her career with an eighth place finish at the NCAA DII East Regional at Prairie View Golf Course, Carmel, Ind. Harding finished second among individual qualifiers behind Emma Thorngren of Missouri-St. Louis, who is ranked as the No. 8 individual in Division II.

Harding a 2017 Goodrich graduate and Northwood University graduate student shot rounds of 74-76-75 in the event to finish with a nine-over par total of 225, good for eighth place overall. She reached the NCAA Championships by being one of the top three finishers from schools which did not reach the team portion of the championship.

This is the second time Harding’s career she has played in the NCAA Championships. She finished 55th out of 95 players in 2019. The only other player to compete in the event in program history was Jamie Long, who placed 18th out of 54 players in 2004.