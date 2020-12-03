Harvey Swanson students head back for in-person instruction

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Harvey Swanson Elementary School is going back to in-person instruction on Monday.

“Before Thanksgiving, we had 82 staff and students in quarantine,” said superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “We currently have 14 staff and students in quarantine. We have had some improvement there.”

The Brandon Board of Education voted on Nov. 18 to close Harvey Swanson Elementary to in-person instruction for a two-week pause, including the week of Thanksgiving which was short due to the holiday. The reasoning was a higher number of students in quarantine, and the board was hopeful a two-week pause would bring the number down, which it did.

Monday, students will be able to go back for in-person instruction. Parents wanting to track the COVID-19 numbers can do so under the COVID-19 tab on the Brandon Schools website.

Brandon High School is also preparing to go back to in-person instruction on Wednesday, though this is tentative due to the possibility of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order which may or may not extend the requirement of high school instruction to be virtual.