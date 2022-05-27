Heads up: Tree crushes moving truck

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.— At about 5 p.m., May 25, Michigan State Police from the Metro Detroit Post reported that a large oak tree had fallen on a moving truck cab of a Paul’s Tree Care company truck on Groveland Road just west of M-15.

Brandon Paul, company owner, said the truck was eastbound on Groveland Road and was just starting to slow down to stop at the M-15 intersection.

An oak tree, approximately 30 inches in diameter on the south side of the road fell on the passing truck, landing on top of the cab and box. The weight of the tree, estimated at about four tons, pushed the roof of the truck down to about three feet above the seat. The driver and passenger inside at the time were able to duck down. The driver and passenger were pinned in the truck momentarily, a second Paul’s Tree Care truck was following and assisted in getting the victims out. Both were transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc but were later released.

Paul’s Tree Care used their mobile crane to remove the tree off the truck. The oak tree, which snapped off about 15 feet off the ground, showed signs of distress, but was not completely dead, added Paul. The Road Commission for Oakland County arrived on Thursday morning to clean up.