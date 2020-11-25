Holiday lights ramp up store-fronts

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-Due to COVID-19, the efforts to restart the Ortonville Chamber of Commerce have been delayed. However, the Downtown Development Authority and members of Ortonville Real Estate One are trying to keep eyes on local businesses this holiday season with a store-front scavenger hunt.

“Because we have COVID, we can’t be together and do the things we normally do,” said Abby Hotchkiss of Real Estate One. “If all the businesses were to decorate and light up their windows, and each of the businesses put something specific in the window, parents can drive around with their kids. So it’s a family activity, it’s interactive, and it gives an opportunity to show off the businesses. It also gives kids something to do, while being safe.”

Windows in Ortonville and on M-15 will be decorated by Dec. 5, and many of them will have a list in the window.

See the list below and find how many items you can discover and check out local businesses while you’re at it.

•Santa’s Sleigh on a roof • Nativity display • Animated Christmas decorations • Snowman • Rudolph the red nosed reindeer • Blinking lights • Poinsettia • The Grinch •Peanuts characters• A snow globe•A polar bear•A bell •Lights on bushes•Lights on trees in a yard• The words ‘Happy Holidays’•The words ‘Merry Christmas•Decorated lamp post• Stockings• A star•Candy canes• A snowflake• White light deer• Santa Claus • A wreath with lights• A penguin • An angel • Wrapped presents • Fake snow • The word ‘Joy’ • A teddy bear • Spiral light tree • A toy soldier • Lights around a window • Mrs. Claus