Fran Hotchkiss (far left) during the after school reading club at Sashabaw Meadows in Brandon Township in May 2019.

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Library of Michigan and the 2020 Rural Library Conference have awarded Brandon Library’s own Fran Hotchkiss with the 2020 Outstanding Librarian Award.

“I feel overwhelmingly blessed and honored to have been nominated and to have won the Outstanding Librarian Award,” said Hotchkiss. “My cup runneth over with love and joy.”

Hotchkiss has been with the Brandon Township Public Library for 45 years, and she was nominated by Robin Loughlin.

“She is the heartbeat of the library and keeps a pulse on the needs of our patrons,” said Loughlin in her nomination letter. “She has stayed in the community that she grew up in because she loves it, and everyone loves her.”

In addition to working at the library, Hotchkiss does 32 outreach programs per month during the school year, is a member of Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance where she chairs the Youth Recognition Awards Night, runs Battle of the Books, and participates in many annual programs around Ortonville and Brandon Township, such as Story Time during Christmas in the Village. These are just some of the accomplishments by Hotchkiss over her time at the library.

“Sharing the love of reading and books with children for 45 years has been an honor,” said Hotchkiss. “I thank God every day for my amazing job in the best community in the world.”