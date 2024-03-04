I-75 lane closures, M-15 to Oakland- Genesee county line

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — Bridge and road work will begin this weekend along I-75 between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line, with crews working on resurfacing northbound I-75, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

To prepare for this traffic shift, there will be lane and ramp closures to install traffic control devices, pavement markings and the realignment of barrier walls.

Southbound I-75 will be reduced to two lanes from Baldwin Road in Genesse County to M-15 near Clarkston.

On March 1, through 5 a.m. Monday, March 4 southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane for weekend work from Baldwin Road to M-15, along with intermittent ramp closures for pavement markings.

“We do advise drivers to plan ahead, because construction can cause a big impact and we realize that and ask drivers to be patient,” said Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation. “It’ll be worth it in the end.”

Bridge repairs will be performed throughout the project limits along northbound I-75. Work is expected to be completed for the year in late fall.

This project includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail.