Ideas for Ortonville’s Heritage Garden needed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The village council is looking for community input on what to do with the Heritage Garden space next to Old Town Hall.

On June 19 and 26, members of the Heritage Garden subcommittee will be near Old Town Hall in downtown Ortonville with visuals of possible options for the space to receive input from those downtown for the Farmer’s Market.

“We’re working on vision board to have at the Farmer’s Market this Saturday,” said council member Melanie Nivelt, who is also on the Heritage Garden subcommittee. “And these are boards with images of items such as table or chairs or benches where people that are walking by can put a dot next to the images that they feel would be the best look or style or they would like to see in the community.”

In addition to collecting input at the Farmer’s Market, there is also a Google survey that those with a vested interest in the community can fill out to give input. It can be found on the Ortonville village website at ortonvillevillage.com, and there are physical copies in the office at 476 Mill St., Ortonville.