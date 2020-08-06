In person or online: Time to choose

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon school district has decided on two options for schooling in the fall for parents to choose from.

“School districts in Michigan received guidance from the State regarding what is permitted in each phase and under what conditions,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw in a press release. “We will be asking parents to fill out the Parent Choice Form by Aug. 10 indicating which educational option you are choosing for each child in phase four and five as well as any transportation needs. This information is extremely important for the district as we plan for a successful 2020-21 school year.”

The two options presented for phases four and five of reopening are in person or online.

The online option has already been presented, and would be an alternative for in-person while still having students learn from Brandon teachers while learning from home. The students doing the learn-from-home option would be on course with the curriculum at the speed the in-school option would.

Anyone with questions can visit brandonlearnfromhome.com.

The second option, the in-person option, has been heavily discussed and the decision has been made to have in-person class five days a week, full time for students.

“With many safety protocols in place, Brandon will be offering in-person education to all students 5 days a week full-time as follows,” said Outlaw. “There is no enrollment form needed to choose this option. Simply fill out the Parent Choice Form to indicate that this is your choice for your children.”

The in-person option would include the wearing of masks for students and staff, with elementary age students only being required in the hallways, buses and common areas. In classrooms, it will be required for grades 6-12 and recommended for grades preschool-5.

There will be extensive cleaning taking place as mandated by the MI Safe Schools Plan, and hand washing will be reinforced and hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the schools and in classrooms.

For additional information, visit brandonschooldistrict.org and fill out the parent choice form. There is a frequently asked question list, and any additional questions can be directed to moutlaw@brandon.k12.mi.us.

“In closing, we would like to thank you so much for your patience and your assistance,” said Outlaw. “Go Blackhawks!”