Investigation continues in Seymour Lake Road crash

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-At approximately 2:45 p.m., March 28, Oakland County Sheriff Deputies-Brandon Township and Brandon EMS responded to a traffic incident on Seymour Lake near Hadley roads.

According to police reports, three vehicles were involved when a suspected drunk driver allegedly drifted into traffic causing two motorists traveling on Seymour Lake Road to collide. A 19-year-old male victim was extricated by Brandon EMS from his vehicle using the Jaws of Life and was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated for injuries at the scene. The suspected drunk driver’s vehicle veered off the roadway and did not collide with the other motorists. The uninjured driver was taken into custody by deputies following the crash.

Witnesses should contact Deputy Rymarz with the sheriff’s office accident investigation unit (248) 858-7587.