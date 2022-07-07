‘It’s time to start a new adventure

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — For the last seven and a half years, callers to the Brandon Fire Department spoke with Kay Caryl

On July 8, the familiar voice will end as with her retirement

“My husband is retired, and it’s time for us to start a new adventure,” she said.

Caryl has been the administrative assistant for Brandon Fire for seven and a half years, and prior to that she worked at Brandon Township for a year and a half.

“The job is great, what I do here is very important to all the firefighters,” she said. “It’s a very important position, but it’s my interactions with my coworkers and the public that I’m going to miss.”

Caryl said the best part of her job was getting to interact with the community.

“Having the interactions with coworkers and the residents, you can’t replace that,” she said. “The people here are amazing, and that part I will miss.”

Caryl also thanked the community for making the past nine years working in the township as enjoyable as possible for her.

“I hope I brought a little sunshine into people’s lives every day,” she said. “It’s been my pleasure.”