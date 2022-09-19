Jack ‘Walker’ Lewis

Jack C. Lewis (Walker) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 06, 2022.

Jack was born on December 24, 1932 and lived to be 89 years old. He is survived by his loving sons Biff (Lynn) Lewis, Rhett (Blanca) Lewis, seven grandchildren: John, Danielle, Annie, Brian, Cyndi, Helen Jeanette, and Kevin, fourteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen of 68 years, daughter Teresa Jo Davidson, his parents, Cecil Walker and Ethel Shields, and four brothers and sisters.

Jack drove a tanker truck and picked up milk for eighteen years. He also worked at The Oakland Press in the maintenance department for nineteen years before retiring in 1997.

He served as an elder for twenty-five years at First Open Bible Church of Pontiac. He also traveled to Mexico and the Philippines to help build churches.