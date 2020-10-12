James ‘Jim’ Byers

BYERS, JAMES ALAN, “JIM” of Ortonville, Michigan. Died October 9, 2020. He was 62.

Born on October 22, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Clayton Arde and Juanita Ann (nee: Lambertson) Byers. After many years together, since 2000, he married Monica Mitchell on May 18, 2017 in Ortonville, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Monica Mitchell; two sister-in-laws, Rita Byers and Carmella (John) Moran; father-in-law, Arthur Mitchell, mother-in-law, Anita Burns; nieces and nephews, Thomas C. (Amanda) Byers, Curtis (Sarah) Byers, Cody (Catie) Byers, Briana Reed, Marcus Reed and Julian Reed; four great nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Emma, Henry and Mariana. Also survived by his cat, Cat. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas A. Byers and his beloved dogs, Kimba, Loki and Bob. Jim was a 1975 Brandon High School graduate and a Michigan State University Alumnus. He was involved for 29 years with Boy Scout Troop 139. He was avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Private memorial service will be held at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Rev. Janine Plum, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Please bring a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayne State University Brain Tumor Research Fund: Attn. GR Barger, MD; Dept. of Neurology, 8D-UHC 4201 St. Antoine, Detroit, MI 48201. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com