James Karner

KARNER, JAMES LEE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on November 29, 2022. He was 33. James was born on October 14, 1989 in Rochester Hills, Michigan to James Edward and Kathleen Lenore (nee: Elliott) Karner, II. He is survived by his parents; one brother, Dylan (Breanna) Karner; his grandparents, James E. and Anita Karner; also survived by numerous friends that he thought of as family and also many Brothers in Arms; he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Douglas L. and Jan Elliott. James was a 2007 graduate of Brandon High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry-Afghanistan. A Celebration of James life will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Military honors will be Tuesday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI 48442. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .