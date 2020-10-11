LYONS, JAMES RICHARD JR. of Goodrich; Died October 9, 2020. He was 38.

He was born on October 11, 1981 in Pontiac, Michigan to James Richard Lyons, Sr. and Andrea Lucille (nee: Osborne) Lyons. He is survived by his mother, Andrea Lyons an father, James Lyons, Sr.; 3 siblings, Tanya (Kurt) Lancewicz, Aaron (Ruth) Hadsell and Lisa (Rick) Quillen; grandmother, Ethel Lyons; nieces and nephews, Coltan, Anastazia, Aurian. Christian, Ella, Evie and Ava; girlfriend, Jennifer Bastion; his beloved Golden Aussie, Lokie. James loved being on the water and he loved his family. A private Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Richard Krafsur, officiating. A public visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home. A mask will be required. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com