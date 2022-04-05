Janice Turnbull

TURNBULL, JANICE LOUISE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on April 4, 2022, at the age of 82.

Janice was born on May 15, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter to the late Howard Earl and Doris Bernetta (nee: Arnold) Lane. She married the late Ronald Lovell Turnbull on August 30, 1958 in Pontiac. He died February 27, 2012.

Loving mother to Andrea (Daniel Yanez) Turnbull, Kelle (John) Hruska, Laurie (Michael) Dallape, Pamela (Steven) Codd, Ronald Turnbull II and Rodney (Jennifer) Turnbull; 14 beloved grandchildren, Erica (Andrew) Burger, Angela (Jeremy) Klobucar, Britne (Martin Smith) Bell, Brandi Bell, Marissa Hruska, Aubre (Amer) Tadmori, Emily (David Detzler) Dallape, Megan (Brock) Cochrane, Cameron, Braedan, Jordan, Noah, Preston and Emma Turnbull; 8 beloved great grandchildren, Kayla, Reece, Autumn, Jack, Ashlyn, Olivia, Lulu and Theodore; Dear sister to Marilyn (Richard) Lash and the late Karen (late Donald) Hall.

Janice was a 44 year member of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), Tipacon Charter Chapter and proudly served as the 1985-86 District 5 Vice President. A member of the Ortonville Order of the Eastern Star #286 and Ortonville Community Historical Society. She was a former Real Estate Agent and was honored as the 2000 Citizen of the Year. She was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and Ortonville United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and after 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ABWA Tipacon Charter Chapter, 1972 Beaver Creek Drive, Rochester, MI 48307 or by going to www.abwa-tipacon.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com