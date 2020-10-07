John Miceusz

MICEUSZ, JOHN of Ortonville, Michigan; died September 30, 2020 joined his parents in Heaven. He was 102.

Born June 10, 1918 in Toledo, Ohio the son of the late Ludwig and Victoria (nee: Florek) Miceusz. Affectionately known by all that loved him as “Uncle John” he was one of the oldest citizens of Ortonville where he resided at Nature’s Way Adult Foster Care Home for the past 8 years. Although he lived most of his life with a disability, he always had a smile for you, a kiss on the hand or cheek for the ladies and some kind of a joke for his male friends. He made us laugh every single day. He loved Detroit sports, especially the Tigers, and kept track of all the players and their stats, even at 102! Uncle John celebrated life every single day and taught us all how to live life joyfully and in the moment. His caregivers at Nature’s Way AFC will forever be grateful for our time with him and know that he is at peace now that he is with his parents. Uncle John left behind a beautiful family of nieces and nephews who have cared and advocated for an amazing life for most of his adult life. He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Jan (Paul) McOsker, Carol Brent and Henry Miceusz; great nieces and nephews; Kevin Whelan, Garrett Whelan, Sarah Weatherington-McNab, Sean Whelan and Amy Brent. His final resting place will be All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com