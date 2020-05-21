John Paul Pease [Johnny]

John Paul Pease [Johnny], passed away May 19, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Madison Heights, MI.

Johnny was 75-years old and a long time Ortonville, Michigan resident.

Johnny graduated from Warren High School in 1965. Johnny was a first rate carpenter; rough & finish. He was also a racing car owner and participant. He belonged to the Flaming Pistons Car Club and participated in many of their events. He is the son of Forrest and Louise Pease [deceased] from Shelby, Michigan. Johnny will be missed by his children his grandchildren & his 5-sisters & families, 2-brothers & families & many friends. Johnny’s remains will be cremated.